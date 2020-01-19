Amaravati's fate could be decided on Monday

The Amaravati capital region resembles a war-zone with heavy deployment of police forces amid the ongoing protests against Andhra Pradesh’s capital shift plans.

A day ahead of a crucial meeting of the Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet and a special Assembly session ostensibly to decide the fate of the region, a tense situation is prevailing in the 29 villages.

Farmers of these villages abutting the Krishna River gave 33,000 acre land for the previous Chandrababu Naidu government to build a mega green-field capital. But Reddy intends to relocate the executive capital to Visakhapatnam, thus agitating these farmers.

TDP chief Naidu has announced that they would lay siege to the Assembly building on Monday, under the aegis of a Joint Action Committee formed to “save Amaravati.”

He is touring other parts of the state to garner support for what is primarily Amaravati farmers’ agitation.

Last week, the state government had extended the National Security Act restrictions in the area till mid-April and allowed detention of protesters.

While the government is maintaining secrecy over the contents of the Cabinet agenda and purported bills, the TDP held a meeting of its legislators to decide on its strategy to obstruct the government from introducing any such bills intended to shift the capital from Amaravati.

TDP also issued a whip to all of its members to attend the session.

TDP legislators like Kinjarapu Atchannaidu alleged that the police have served notices under Section 149 of CrPC (prevention of cognisable offences) notices to them.

On Sunday, huge contingents of police were kept on stand-by in several areas especially around the Assembly building in Velagapudi.

“Preventing the members from attending their house duties would be deemed a breach of their privileges. If any member has a concern he can express it in the House. But stating that they would attack or lay siege to the Assembly is not correct. The law would take its course in case of unconstitutional actions,” Tammineni Sitaram, speaker of the state Assembly, said.

On Sunday, a group of local men climbed up a high-rise construction, part of the capital buildings at Nelapadu, as protest and threatened to jump off.

Women farmers who sat on a dharna demanded Reddy’s resignation.

While the Opposition agitation is in its 33rd day on Sunday, a big rally was taken out in nearby Vijayawada city by the YSRCP cadres in support of Reddy’s decentralised capital structure plan.