Amazon inaugurates its largest campus in Hyderabad

Amazon the largest e-commerce platform on Wednesday inaugurated its largest campus building in Hyderabad's financial district. The campus is spread over 9.5 acres to support more than 15,000 employees. Amazon has got a 62000 employee base in India.

Telangana Minister of Home Mohammad Mahmood Ali inaugurated the massive campus on behalf of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao. Country head Amit Agarwal, John Schoettler Vice President of Global Real Estate and facilities at Amazon were also present.

With 15000 work points across 1.8 million square feet of office space built on 3 million square feet of construction area, this is Amazon's single largest building in the world.

"Over the last 15 years, we have invested significantly in India across 30 office spaces, 50 fulfilment centres in13 states as well as hundreds of delivery stations creating nearly 2 lakh jobs," Amit Agarwal said.