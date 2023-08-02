American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, two held

An American woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Kollam district in Kerala.
Two local youth were held in this connection on Tuesday.
The victim, 44, was visiting the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram near Karunagappally, about 40 kilometres from Kollam city.
The incident occurred on July 31 when the woman was sitting alone at a beach near the ashram.
The two accused allegedly befriended the woman at the beach and lured her by offering cigarettes and liquor to a vacant building, where she was sexually assaulted.
The ashram authorities later reported the matter to the police. The victim was subjected to medical examination.
The two accused have been identified as Jayan and Nikhil.
Karunagappally Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar V S said that further investigation into the case was under way.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K
As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant
NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space
India witnesses supermoon
Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15
Arabithittu to house deer at St John's hospital park
Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak
A wrong that was right for the job
Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors
DH Toon | On the hate track