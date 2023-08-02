American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, two held

An American woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Kollam district in Kerala.

Two local youth were held in this connection on Tuesday.

The victim, 44, was visiting the Mata Amritanandamayi Ashram near Karunagappally, about 40 kilometres from Kollam city.

The incident occurred on July 31 when the woman was sitting alone at a beach near the ashram.

The two accused allegedly befriended the woman at the beach and lured her by offering cigarettes and liquor to a vacant building, where she was sexually assaulted.

The ashram authorities later reported the matter to the police. The victim was subjected to medical examination.

The two accused have been identified as Jayan and Nikhil.

Karunagappally Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradeep Kumar V S said that further investigation into the case was under way.