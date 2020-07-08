Amid anti-Covid-19 work, Chennai corporation official tries to lure student volunteer; suspended

An official of the city civic body was suspended on Wednesday for alleged 'misconduct' after an audio clip in which he purportedly tries to entice a girl student volunteer engaged in anti-Covid-19 work went viral on social media.

In the alleged phone call recording, the Greater Chennai Corporation Assistant Engineer tries to lure the student, saying he draws a fat salary and asking her to imagine the kind of life for her with such money.

The student asked him why he was teasing her when the man said he "likes her" and that she would have become his spouse had he seen her two years ago, before his marriage. The audio clip has gone viral on social media.

"The assistant engineer is placed under suspension for the alleged misconduct based on certain preliminary evidence... a due inquiry into the issue will continue," Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said.

A corporation official said she was a volunteer involved in initiatives like fever camps and door-to-door surveys in the city to look for flu-like symptoms among the people. When asked if any complaint has been lodged by her, a police official said the student submitted a petition seeking action.

Her parents, however, do not appear to be keen to proceed further since the corporation official has been suspended, he said.