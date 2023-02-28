Amid buzz of early polls in Telangana, BJP top brass goes into huddle

As the political climate in Telangana heats up, BJP top brass, including state leaders, huddled for a review meeting to chalk out the party’s future course of action.

The meeting held at BJP national president J P Nadda’s residence was attended by Telangana party chief Bandi Sanjay, state in-charge Tarun Chugh and Union minister G Kishan Reddy. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

State leaders were asked to speed up preparations for the Telangana Assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in December. The BJP’s meeting comes as speculation gathers ground that Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao might prepone the elections to foil the saffron party’s preparations.

The leaders said among the issues that were discussed was how prepared the BJP is if the elections are indeed preponed. “The nukkad (street corner) meetings under “Praja Gosa – BJP Barosa” (people angry, trust in BJP) programme, where we aimed to reach out to voters across 10,000 locations was well-received by the public, and we have held more than 11,000 such meetings,” said a senior leader.

Similar meetings were scheduled to be held across the state’s 119 Assembly seats, he said. The outreach programme will now be completed by May.

The BJP had earlier chalked out a roadmap for the next 10 months. And at the end of the district and Assembly constituency meetings, the party plans to hold a huge gathering where Shah will release a chargesheet of the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti government.

Leaders also decided to focus their campaign and outreach efforts on instances of corruption related to the state government.

Party leaders and workers have been advised not to air controversial statements that can put the BJP on the back foot, the leader said.

The state unit was also given a target of having a basic party structure across 33,000 booths by February 15, which has been achieved, said leaders. The state unit has also been running a ‘KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao’ campaign and more such programmes are expected to be rolled out.

Tuesday’s meeting was also attended by state leaders Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkatswamy, NEC member Etala Rajendran, G Mohan Rao, Muralidhar Rao, Arvind Dharmapuri and DK Aruna.

The BJP has intensified its efforts in Telangana to have a foothold in the south besides Karnataka, where it has had consecutive governments.