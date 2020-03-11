Amid coronavirus scare, students told to wear masks in a few Karnataka schools

With coronavirus scare spreading fast across the state, a few private educational institutions in Maddur town, in Mandya district, Karnataka have directed the students to wear masks in the schools.

Following this, there has been a great demand for masks at the medical shops in the town, on Wednesday. The pharmacists are apparently not able to meet the demand.

Track live updates on coronavirus

St Anne's Convent, in Maddur town, had informed the students that they have to take precautionary measures in view of the coronavirus spread and wear masks in the schools, especially with exams round the corner.

During the prayer time, the school administration explained the students to wear masks to schools and wash their hands with soap and water after using toilets and maintain cleanliness and hygiene to prevent any spread of cold and flu.

Several other private educational institutions too have instructed the students to wear masks, according to sources.