Amid coronavirus shutdown, 2.7 lakh unsold laddus to be given out to TTD staff

As the coronavirus pandemic forced the TTD to shut the doors of the Tirumala temple on Friday, the administrative body faced an unexpected problem: Unsold laddus.

The laddus, which typically sell for Rs 50 to pilgrims, went unsold as the temple had to close down owing to COVID-19, putting at risk 2.7 lakh units.

However, the TTD has come up with a solution to the issue.

According to media reports, the administrative body has decided to distribute all the laddus among its regular, contract and outsource staff, with 10 laddus going to each employee. This is being done as a gift to the employees for Ugadi.