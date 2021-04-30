Amid Covid-19 surge, AP high court asks Jagan government to reconsider holding exams

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday asked the Jaganmohan Reddy government to reconsider its decision to go ahead with 10th and intermediate examinations amid the second wave of Covid-19.

The court was, on Friday, reviewing the various petitions seeking the cancellation of the school end examinations because of the severity of the virus case spread in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported a record high 17,354 new positive cases on Friday, taking the total active cases in the state to over 1.2 lakh.

Even as the CBSE and other school education boards like that of neighboring Telangana have already decided to cancel 10th and postpone intermediate second year exams, the YSRCP government stated that it would go ahead with the exam schedule announced earlier.

While the intermediate (+2) would begin from 5 May, 10th exams are planned to be held from 7 to 14 June.

The high court has reportedly expressed concern that exams would require the participation of about 30 lakh students and teachers. It also sought to know how the government proposes to hold the exams for Covid-19 positive students. The court has asked for an affidavit from the government on the matter, while posting the case to 3 May.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has restated his government's resolve to conduct the tenth and intermediate exams “for the benefit of students.”

“States not conducting exams are only giving pass marks to the students. How can our students get admission in good colleges with such marks? What about their 50 year future with such marks?” the CM stated during a review on a government school infrastructure improvement programme on Friday.

Reddy said that the centre has left the exams decision to the states and that Kerala has completed the 10th exams on Thursday.

“Canceling exams is a very easy decision to take, while holding them, taking all Covid-19 precautions is a challenging task,” the CM said while asking the officials to spread the message in the public on why the state is conducting the exams.

Reddy has also sought the support of teachers.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu has severely criticised Reddy's approach, remarking that “students can have a good education and career, only if they are healthy and alive.”