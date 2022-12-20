Amid heavy rush, plans to enhance Sabarimala crowd management

Even as the authorities are struggling to manage the rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, a proposal to enhance the crowd management system of the hill shrine by implementing the Tirupati temple model queue system remains on paper.

A delegation of IAS-IPS officers had visited Tirupati in 2018 and submitted suggestions on improving the crowd management system at Sabarimala. But hindrances in getting forest land for development activities and possible protest from Hindutva outfits against implementing paid special queue systems were learnt to be the reasons as to why the proposal was not taken forward by the government.

Meanwhile, Sabarimala had a high volume of booking at 1.04 lakh pilgrims for darshan on the virtual queue system on Monday. Over 70,000 had turned up till 5 pm. Although the government recently decided to restrict the maximum devotees to 90,000 a day, already nearly one lakh pilgrims have bookings for darshan on several days.

It was following the serious law and order problems at Sabarimala in 2018 related to entry of women in the 10-50 age group that a suggestion to implement the Tirupati model queue system and ensure that devotees were allowed only through virtual queue was actively considered.

A three member delegation of senior IAS and IPS officers were deputed to Tirupati to study the systems and the committee submitted a proposal to the government on how certain elements of Tirupati's crowd management system could be implemented in Sabarimala.

N Vasu, former president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the Sabarimala temple, told DH that the proposal could not be taken forward mainly due to hurdles in getting permission from forest authorities. Already there are restrictions on development activities in Sabarimala. Hence it would be difficult to get more land for further development.

He also said that special paid queue systems were not considered at Sabarimala as it could trigger protests from Hindutva outfits. Already there are allegations that higher fares are being charged for the transport bus services to Sabarimala, he pointed out.

Owing to the lack of proper crowd control systems pilgrims, including children and aged people, had to stand for hours in queue at Sabarimala these days.