Amid protests, Kerala opposition worker seeks case under amended Police Act

While the opposition parties in Kerala were strongly flaying the controversial amendment in Kerala Police Act, an opposition party worker himself filed a petition seeking a case under the new provision.

A worker of the Muslim Youth League in Thrissur district filed a petition at Valappad police station in the suburbs of the district on Sunday seeking a case under the new provision for defaming Youth League state general secretary P K Firos on social media.

Since the state police chief Loknath Behera had issued an instruction that the controversial provision would be implemented only after issuing a standard operating procedure, the local police has kept the matter on hold.

With the state government announcing on Monday that the fresh amendment would not be implemented, the Youth League worker withdrew the petition as instructed by Firos.

Youth League is the youth outfit of Indian Union Muslim League, a key coalition partner of Congress-led United Democratic Front.