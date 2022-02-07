Amid Covid-19, IIT-Hyderabad goes for hybrid classrooms

Amid the pandemic, IIT-Hyderabad goes for hybrid classrooms

Eight such classrooms have started operating now at the IIT-H campus

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla
  Feb 07 2022
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 19:36 ist
These hybrid classrooms incorporate a live streaming video of in-person class activities. Credit: DH Photo

As Covid-19 pandemic fears continue to disrupt the education system, IIT Hyderabad is creating a hybrid classroom environment for its students.

These hybrid classrooms incorporate a live streaming video of in-person class activities that serve as a two-way conversation, integrating remote and in-person students in a singular environment.

Eight such classrooms have started operating now at the IIT-H campus, upgraded to hybrid mode under a CSR initiative of Cyient Foundation. Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman, Cyient and chairman, IIT Hyderabad Board of Governors, inaugurated the facility on Saturday.

“The unprecedented circumstances for the last two years has accelerated the digital transformation of education and learning. The new norm will be hybrid learning with infrastructure in classrooms comprising smart boards, AV projection systems, and interactive virtual platforms. This is a game-changing initiative for efficient and effective student learning,” Reddy said.

IIT-H reported over 200 Covid-19 positive cases among its students and faculty last month. All the offline activities had to be suspended and the semester is taking place in online mode now. 

Hybrid learning can improve the flexibility and customization of classes, the accessibility of education, and the use of digital tools during any course proceedings. This experience will facilitate an all-around better teaching/ learning environment for Faculty and students, IIT said in a statement.

Prof B S Murty, director, IITH is hopeful of more such help from the corporates etc to convert every classroom at IITH into hybrid mode.

