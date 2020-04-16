Amidst coronavirus lockdown, prawns come flying to home in Kerala

While the police are widely making use of drones to check lockdown violations, a youth in Kerala used a drone to buy prawns from a supermarket, nearly one kilometre from his house, at the time of lockdown.

Shameer Thoppil, a native of Changanassery in Kottayam district, who is a professional drone operator and vlogger, made use of the drone to buy 500 grams of prawns.

Shameer ordered the item over the phone and made an online payment and the shop kept it ready. He operated the drone from the terrace of his house. As the drone reached near the shop by flying at a height of over 2000 feet, he informed the shopkeeper and kept the drone in standby mode so that the shopkeeper could tie the packet to a hanging strap attached to the drone.

Shameer, who was monitoring it through the video camera attached to the drone, started the return journey of the drone and soon, it landed on his terrace with the packet. The whole process took around ten minutes.

Shameer, who had DGCA permission for drone operation, said that he did it to create awareness about the use of drones as well as to send the message of following the lockdown norms. He also cautions people against the misuse of drones without mandatory permissions and proper skills as it would invite legal actions and risks.