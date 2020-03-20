Amidst COVID-19 lockdown, concert to be live-streamed to help artists

Social distancing is the apt thing to do in the coronavirus outbreak. But what about watching a concert by four prominent artists live on your TV or computer screens from the confines of your home? Especially when the proceedings would go to performers who have been "financially displaced" due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Four artists -- Carnatic singer T M Krishna, violinist Akkarai S Subhalakhsmi, mridangam player B Sivaraman and ghatam player N Guruprasad -- will perform at The Home and the World #ShutInConcert on March 29 at 7.30 pm which will be streamed live on www.shaale.com.

Those who like to view the concert need to register on the above-mentioned website and buy access. The proceedings of the concert will entirely go in lending a helping hand to artists who have suffered cancellations or postponement of their concerts due to the situation owing to COVID-19.

"This is a collective effort by four artists to help artists from multiple forms of arts who are suffering without enough money. The concert will also add value to the community to which we are part of. Several artists have suffered cancellations and postponements this season and this is just a small effort," Krishna told DH.

The Carnatic musician, known for his candidness and social inclusive message, said he and his team have got in touch with multiple people and groups that work with musicians to find out those who need help in troubled times like these.

The beneficiaries of this concert will not just be limited to Carnatic music but also to those who perform other art forms. A list of beneficiaries will be created and those artists who need the help will be given financial assistance to tide over the crisis.

“We are clear on one thing. We will not make the list of beneficiaries of the concert public. We are just sharing and that needs to be done with respect. We will find out the deserving and share with them,” Krishna said, adding that the response from the public so far has been positive.

One can get access to the concert by paying Rs 1,500 or $30 for those who reside in the US, according to the live streaming website.