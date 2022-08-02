Amit Shah assures to expedite NIA probe into BJP activist’s murder: Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje said on Tuesday that the Union Home Minister assured her of expediting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the killing of a BJP activist in Mangaluru.

“I requested the Union Home Minister to expedite the NIA probe and arrest all culprits at the earliest. The Home Minister responded positively,” Karandlaje told reporters. “The NIA probe should not be limited to arresting the culprits, instead the probe agency should also focus on who are patronising the extremist forces, and who are financing such groups.”

Karandlaje met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here to discuss the NIA investigation into the murder of Praveen Nettaru on July 26 in Mangaluru.

“Some of the extremist groups are involved in implementing the Kerala model of hate crimes in Karnataka by killing Hindu and BJP activists. The NIA should probe all angles and put an end to such things,” she said. According to her, she urged Shah to book the culprits and extremist forces involved in disturbing peace in Karnataka, particularly in the coastal region, Kodagu and Mysuru areas.