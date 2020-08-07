Amit Shah directs NDRF to rush to air crash site in Kerala

Shah directs NDRF to rush to air crash site in Kerala

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 07 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 22:36 ist
An Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Friday night to rush to the spot at Kerala's Kozhikode, where an Air India Express aircraft crashed, to assist in the rescue-and-relief operations.

The Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport.

"Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.

"Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations," Shah tweeted

NDRF
Vande Bharat Express
Air India

