Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in AP's Kurnool

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Ram, which once built is expected to be the country's tallest, in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh.
Also Read | Kerala: 11-year-old girl attacked by stray dogs in Kannur, admitted to hospital
Shah hoped that the statue will "immerse" Kurnool with emotion and devotion towards Lord Ram.
"Laid the foundation stone for a 108-foot-tall statue of Prabhu Shri Ramachandra Ji, to be built by Shri Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Shah tweeted.
He also wished that the colossal statue will inspire people to remain unwavering in their commitment to India's rich and timeless civilizational values.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mukesh's 100th b'day: Remembering the legendary singer
ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission
Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold
Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world
Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023
Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket
Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game
Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years