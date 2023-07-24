Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in AP

Amit Shah lays foundation for 108-feet Lord Ram statue in AP's Kurnool

Shah hoped that the statue will 'immerse' Kurnool with emotion and devotion towards Lord Ram.

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah lays the foundation stone of 108 feet tall statue of Lord Shri Ram in Kurnool. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday virtually laid the foundation stone for a 108-feet tall statue of Lord Ram, which once built is expected to be the country's tallest, in Kurnool town of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah hoped that the statue will "immerse" Kurnool with emotion and devotion towards Lord Ram.

"Laid the foundation stone for a 108-foot-tall statue of Prabhu Shri Ramachandra Ji, to be built by Shri Raghavendra Swami Mutt at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh," Shah tweeted.

He also wished that the colossal statue will inspire people to remain unwavering in their commitment to India's rich and timeless civilizational values.

