Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana

Amit Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, expresses confidence of party storming to power in 2023

Referring to TRS poll symbol of car, Shah charged that its steering is in the hands of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • May 14 2022, 22:44 ist
  • updated: May 14 2022, 22:44 ist
Amit Shah in Rangareddy. Credit: PTI Photo

Sounding the poll bugle in Telangana, Union Home Minister and BJP veteran Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at the TRS government in the state for alleged corruption and unkept promises and said his party is ready to face the polls, due in the state next year.

Addressing a public meeting here which marked the culmination of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's second phase of 'padayatra' (foot march), Shah appealed to the electorate to defeat the ruling TRS and make the saffron party successful in the 2023 elections.

"Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not," he asked the gathering, in an obvious reference to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Accusing the TRS government of failing to fulfil the major planks of separate Telangana agitation of "water, funds and jobs", Shah said BJP, if elected to power, would implement them.

He also said his party would end minority reservations in the state and increase the quota for STs, SCs and backward classes.

The senior BJP leader, whose party won two Assembly by-polls and the Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) election in the last two years, expressed confidence of BJP coming to power in the state in the hustings next year and urged the voters to elect the saffron party to usher in a secure and prosperous Telangana.

Referring to TRS poll symbol of car, Shah charged that its steering is in the hands of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

On the alleged high-handedness against BJP activists, he claimed attempts were on to make Telangana like West Bengal, an apparent reference to the deaths of party workers in the eastern state, for which the BJP blames the ruling TMC there.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BJP
Amit Shah
Telangana

What's Brewing

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Wolves, witches, Ukrainians fight for Eurovision title

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

Be kind and giving: SRK's advice to Suhana before debut

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

'Doctor Strange' reigns over box office with $551.6 mn

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Delhi Secretariat to ban single-use plastic from June 1

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

Trees aren’t a climate change cure-all: Here's why

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Udupi Krishna Mutt

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

DH Toon | Cong to get a younger face at Chintan Shivir?

 