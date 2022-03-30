Amit Shah to attend Karnataka BJP core committee meeting on April 1

Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to take part in a massive cooperatives convention in Bengaluru after which he will attend the BJP's core committee meeting here on April 1 (Friday).

Briefing reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Shah will arrive in Bengaluru at 10 pm on March 31.

On April 1, Shah will participate in events at Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru, before chairing the core committee meeting.

According to sources, Shah is likely to hear views on replacing Nalin Kumar Kateel as the BJP state president and rejigging the Cabinet.

On Friday morning, Shah will participate in the 'Guruvandana Jayanti' at the Siddganga Mutt, the occasion being the 115th birth anniversary of Shivakumara Swami. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the influential Lingayat mutt on Thursday.

Shah will then head to Chikkaballapur for the groundbreaking ceremony of a new hospital in Muddenahalli.

Later, at Palace Grounds, during the cooperation convention, Shah will inaugurate the new Ksheera Samruddhi Sahakara Bank (milk cooperative bank) and relaunch the 'Yeshasvini' health scheme.

The government, on Wednesday, issued an order according in-principle approval to restart the Yeshasvini scheme. It was started in 2003 for members of cooperative societies. In May 2018, the scheme got merged into Arogya Karnataka. The new milk cooperative and Yeshasvini were announced in Bommai's maiden 2022-23 budget.



Check out the latest videos from DH: