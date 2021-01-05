Amit Shah to visit Tamil Nadu, attend Tughlak magazine's annual day celebrations on January 14

Union Home Minister and BJP's election strategist Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu for the second time in two months, as the state stares at Assembly polls in the next few months. Shah will participate in the annual day celebrations of Tughlak, a magazine founded by late Cho Ramaswamy and currently being edited by RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, to be held on January 14.

During the same time, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be in Chennai for Pongal celebrations. This year, Pongal will be celebrated between January 13 and January 16.

“Amit Shah will be in Chennai on January 14. Though he is coming for Tughlak function, he is expected to meet BJP leaders. His itinerary is being worked out,” a senior BJP leader told DH. Sources said Shah is likely to discuss the strategy to be adopted by BJP and its alliance partners in the Assembly elections during his visit.

The source added that there was no clarity as of now on whether AIADMK leaders will meet Shah during his visit.

Shah had visited Chennai in November last year during which the AIADMK announced that its alliance with the BJP stitched for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will continue for the Assembly polls. Though BJP has affirmed the alliance, it has been giving mixed signals about accepting incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the leader of the combine.

The annual day celebrations of Tughlak has become a significant event in Tamil Nadu politics for the past few years as it is addressed by senior BJP leaders. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a video message for the event, while superstar Rajinikanth spoke in praise of the magazine and courted controversy for his comments on an incident involving Dravidian stalwart E V R Periyar.

Rajinikanth had said copies of Tughlak was seized by the government after it reported about a rally headed by Periyar in 1971 during which “images of Lord Ram and Sita were taken nude." Dravidar Kazhagam, founded by Periyar, and other outfits had taken strong objection to the statement and have even filed police complaints against Rajinikanth.