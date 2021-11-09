Amma canteens to give free food during Chennai floods

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announced that the state government will provide free food through Amma canteens till the current bout of heavy rains in the capital and other parts of the state ends.

Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh are being battered by rain leading to flooding in many areas.

Surplus rain water gushed out of reservoirs while several roads here resembled swollen rivers and four persons were killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities here said on Monday, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most places, heavy showers in few, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, while heavy to very heavy showers likely to occue over isolated places in south coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the IMD said.

More to follow...

