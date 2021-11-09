Amma canteens to give free food during Chennai floods

Amma canteens to give free food during Chennai floods

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2021, 17:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 17:51 ist
Civic authorities distribute food to residents at a temporary shelters after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin announced that the state government will provide free food through Amma canteens till the current bout of heavy rains in the capital and other parts of the state ends.

Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh are being battered by rain leading to flooding in many areas.

Surplus rain water gushed out of reservoirs while several roads here resembled swollen rivers and four persons were killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities here said on Monday, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in most places, heavy showers in few, and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, while heavy to very heavy showers likely to occue over isolated places in south coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, the IMD said.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

M K Stalin
Chennai
floods
Rainfall
India News
Amma Canteens

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

 