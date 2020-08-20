Ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy factory affects 14 workers

At least 14 workers have been hospitalized after a gas leak was reported at a private dairy unit in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the dairy unit located at M Bandapalli village in Putalapattu Mandal during some welding work.

The affected employees -- all women -- were rushed to the Chittoor government general hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

“All of them are stable and on oxygen supply but three women would be shifted to either the SVIMS or Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for better care,” Chittoor Collector Dr Bharath Gupta said.

Gupta and district Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar visited the incident site and enquired about the mishap.

“The incident occurred during welding work. But too early, as of now, to say who is responsible. A thorough probe would be conducted by the district industries and fire officials from tomorrow,” the collector said.

“There is no effect on the surrounding area, houses; no threat to anyone outside the unit,” the official told reporters.

The styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers unit at Gopalapatnam near Visakhapatnam on 7 May had killed 12 locals of the surrounding villages.

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister and MLA from Chittoor district Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy spoke to officials and asked them to ensure proper treatment for the affected workers.