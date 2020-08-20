Ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy factory affects 25

Ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy factory affects 25 workers

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 23:04 ist
Chittoor collector Bharath Gupta and SP Senthil Kumar at the incident site. Credit: DH Photo

Ammonia gas leak in the Hatsun dairy factory at Putalapattu in Chittoor district. About 25 workers affected and hospitalised.

The cause of the leak is not known. Panchayati Raj and rural development minister and MLA from the district Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy spoke to Chittoor district officials, directing treatment of those affected.

Chittoor collector Bharath Gupta inspected the factory making inquiries about the cause for the leak.

According to collector Gupta, 14 workers have been affected and undergoing treatment at Chittoor government hospital. All workers are women and are stable but three women would be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The incident occurred during welding work. A probe would be conducted by district officials tomorrow.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andhra Pradesh
Ammonia gas leak
Chittoor

What's Brewing

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's Covid-19 'bubble'

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Who’s the best first lady of US?

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Big tech’s domination reaches new heights

Alternative ways to assess learning

Alternative ways to assess learning

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

Trump has 'never' taken presidency seriously: Obama

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

DH Radio | The Lead: Anti-defection law, explained

 