Ammonia gas leak in Chittoor dairy factory affects 25 workers

Ammonia gas leak in the Hatsun dairy factory at Putalapattu in Chittoor district. About 25 workers affected and hospitalised.

The cause of the leak is not known. Panchayati Raj and rural development minister and MLA from the district Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy spoke to Chittoor district officials, directing treatment of those affected.

Chittoor collector Bharath Gupta inspected the factory making inquiries about the cause for the leak.

According to collector Gupta, 14 workers have been affected and undergoing treatment at Chittoor government hospital. All workers are women and are stable but three women would be shifted to SVIMS or Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The incident occurred during welding work. A probe would be conducted by district officials tomorrow.