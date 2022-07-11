Ancient Kerala temple turns wheelchair friendly

At a time when most temples are inaccessible to differently-abled persons, an ancient temple in Kerala’s Kozhikode has set an example by becoming differently-abled friendly.

Persons in a wheelchair can now enter the famous Tali Maha Siva temple in Kozhikode. Only a few temples in the state, like the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple, now have the facilities to allow wheelchairs inside.

Kozhikode-native Prajith Jayapal, who became quadriplegic following an accident, was the first to enter the Tali temple in a wheelchair on Sunday. He said that after surviving the accident, he had visited the temple several times but could offer prayers only from outside.

Jayapal said that the Tali temple should inspire all temples to become differently-abled friendly.

Sakshama, an organisation working for the welfare of differently-abled persons, took the initiative to set up permanent facilities for wheelchair accessibility in the temple. Sakshama is now urging the state government and the Devaswom Boards to make all major temples in the state accessible to differently-abled persons.

Sakshama’s working president R Ramachandran said that despite repeated directives by government agencies and various forums to make all public places differently-abled friendly, most temples are still inaccessible. Making temples, especially ancient ones, differently-abled friendly would require more effort owing to temple architecture factors.

Ramachandran said that it is society that often makes the differently-abled disabled. If all buildings and premises were provided with facilities for the smooth movement of the differently-abled, no one could have become disabled. Apart from ramps for buildings, adequate parking facilities close to buildings were also required, said Ramachandran.

K Anandagopan, president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages about 1,250 temples, said that such an issue of temples remaining inaccessible to differently-abled persons did not come to notice so far. The matter would be looked into.