Andhra BJP holds protests, demands sacking of YSRCP's Kodali Venkateswara Rao over remarks on PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Andhra Pradesh BJP on Thursday held statewide protests demanding the sacking of YSRCP minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao for his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Tirumala temple traditions.

Reacting to the demand from the BJP and others that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy should be accompanied by his wife in Tirupati temple festivities as per the tradition, Kodali asked the saffron party leaders to tell “Modi to visit (Ayodhya) Ram temple again with his wife and perform the Bhoomi Puja as per tradition.”

“Let Modi with his wife alongside stand as an exemplary couple like Shiva-Parvati, Venkateshwara-Padmavati. Then the BJP can ask others to follow him. Which wife has Modi or Yogi Adityanath of UP taken along to temples?” the minister demanded to know while speaking to reporters in Tirumala on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the state BJP leaders and cadres staged protests in the district centres demanding Kodali's apology for his comments and also said that Reddy should remove him from his cabinet. The police restrained the agitators and moved them to police stations.

BJP MP and national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao dubbed Kodali 'Kaliyuga Shishupala'.

“Kodali has been offending Hindu Gods and distinguished Hindus Modi and Yogi. Jaganmohan Reddy should decide if he would sack him immediately or wait till Kodali insults Modi 100 times and invites their obliteration like Chandrababu Naidu,” GVL tweeted.

Leading the agitation in Vijayawada, AP BJP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that Rao was intentionally engaged in making enraging comments.

“Why are the police not registering a case on Kodali even after complaints are made? Kodali has no stature to talk about leaders like Modi, Yogi. He should not be in the government. If Jagan does not act, it would be construed that Kodali is speaking at the CM’s behest,” Reddy said.

Appearing unruffled, Kodali had further incensed the BJP leaders by inquiring: “If Modi would sack (home minister) Amit Shah or (MoS Home) Kishan Reddy if I too demand so agitating with a handful of supporters?”

The civil supplies minister in Jaganmohan Reddy cabinet is known for his caustic comments on political opponents, especially his former boss and TDP chief Naidu. Kodali, representing the Gudivada Assembly constituency, joined the YSRCP in 2012.

Like the BJP, the TDP raised the issue of Reddy not signing the Tirumala temple faith form as required by non-Hindus to enter the Lord Venkateswara temple, Kodali triggered widespread outrage in the state by dubbing the declaration rule 'archaic' and saying that it should be done away with.