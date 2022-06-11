Andhra CM Jagan focuses on improving state revenues

Bamboo cultivation, and running non-operational mines, and quarries are among the avenues the cash-strapped Jaganmohan Reddy government is exploring to improve its revenues to be able to meet the expenditure on civic infrastructure, welfare, salaries etc.

In a review meeting with revenue-generating departments like stamps and registrations, excise, commercial taxes, transport and mining on Friday, Reddy asked the officials to improve professionalism in order to increase the earnings.

The Chief Minister directed the forest department officials to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in Andhra Pradesh.

While mining department officials stated that there are over 2,700 non-operational quarries of minor minerals at present in the state, the Chief Minister directed them to speed up efforts to make them resume operations soon “so that they can help increase the State’s revenue.”

On being informed that production has started at the Suliyari coal mines in Madhya Pradesh, operated by the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Reddy said that the coal from Suliyari should be supplied to various industries in AP including AP-Genco, “as it will benefit Genco-led power projects.” The CM also instructed the officials to focus on participation in the centre's upcoming coal auction processes, CMO officials said.

With regard to Commercial Taxes and Excise, the Chief Minister advised a restructuring in these departments with clear responsibilities assigned to everyone. The CM ordered setting up a data analytics ‌wing, and Legal Cells to collect pending arrears by June end.”

Reddy also wants strict action against the transport and manufacturing of illicit liquor, which is denting the state's excise revenue.

The YSRCP government is taking the house, and land registrations to the village level. To roll out the services in 650 Panchayats, about 14,000 village/ward secretariat staff are being trained in handling the process.

People must be educated about the legal rights and security that come with the registration documents, the CM said.