Andhra CM Jagan focuses on improving state revenues

Andhra CM Jagan focuses on improving state revenues

The Chief Minister directed the forest department officials to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in Andhra Pradesh

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 11 2022, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2022, 22:46 ist

Bamboo cultivation, and running non-operational mines, and quarries are among the avenues the cash-strapped Jaganmohan Reddy government is exploring to improve its revenues to be able to meet the expenditure on civic infrastructure, welfare, salaries etc.

In a review meeting with revenue-generating departments like stamps and registrations, excise, commercial taxes, transport and mining on Friday, Reddy asked the officials to improve professionalism in order to increase the earnings.

The Chief Minister directed the forest department officials to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation in Andhra Pradesh.

While mining department officials stated that there are over 2,700 non-operational quarries of minor minerals at present in the state, the Chief Minister directed them to speed up efforts to make them resume operations soon “so that they can help increase the State’s revenue.”

On being informed that production has started at the Suliyari coal mines in Madhya Pradesh, operated by the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation, Reddy said that the coal from Suliyari should be supplied to various industries in AP including AP-Genco, “as it will benefit Genco-led power projects.” The CM also instructed the officials to focus on participation in the centre's upcoming coal auction processes, CMO officials said.

With regard to Commercial Taxes and Excise, the Chief Minister advised a restructuring in these departments with clear responsibilities assigned to everyone. The CM ordered setting up a data analytics ‌wing, and Legal Cells to collect pending arrears by June end.”

Reddy also wants strict action against the transport and manufacturing of illicit liquor, which is denting the state's excise revenue.

The YSRCP government is taking the house, and land registrations to the village level. To roll out the services in 650 Panchayats, about 14,000 village/ward secretariat staff are being trained in handling the process.

People must be educated about the legal rights and security that come with the registration documents, the CM said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Andhra Pradesh
Jaganmohan Reddy
India News

What's Brewing

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

What Centre's new ad guidelines means for endorsers

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Explained: India and the Environment Performance Index

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Experts warn of dangers of addiction to online gaming

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Ukraine pleads for weapons, cholera spreads in Mariupol

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

Whackyverse | Interlopers among the fringe

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

'Eye won't blink': Bieber suffering from face paralysis

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

Sanjhi: The art from the temples of Brindavan

 