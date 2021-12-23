Andhra CM Jagan launches industrial projects in Kadapa district

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated an industrial hub and an electronics manufacturing cluster at Kopparthi in his home district YSR Kadapa on Thursday.

Reddy has also laid the foundation stone for Century Plyboards' new and “largest integrated wood panel manufacturing plant” at Gopavaram.

The plant would be the company's “largest globally, for which an investment of Rs 956 crore is planned in three phases. The unit is expected to generate 2,226 direct jobs and “many more indirect jobs.” Century Ply would purchase the raw material directly from the local farmers.

“I am confident that the project would help the backward Badvel region emerge as a hub for wood-based industries, ancillary units, and thereby growth of transportation and logistics services. These activities would generate employment for local youth and communities thereby improving their living standards,” Reddy said.

The YSR EMC and YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub projects were initiated in August 2019.

Speaking at Kopparthi, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is highly committed to promoting industries and in the last one year alone, we have approved 14 megaprojects with investment intent of Rs 29,458 crore, and the potential to create 60 thousand jobs. Apart from this, 53 big projects are under active implementation with a total investment of Rs 33,162 crore and potential to create employment for 81,068 people.”

Reddy is on a three-day visit to Kadapa to inaugurate a few industrial, welfare and development projects.

