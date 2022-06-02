Andhra CM Jagan meets Modi, seeks release of Rs 32,625 crore

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 32,625 crore to his state towards various pending bills under the 10th Pay Commission, including a financial package for rebuilding the Discoms, senior citizen pensions and loan waiver for farmers.

Reddy met Modi in New Delhi on Thursday and held a 45-minute discussion on several issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh like compensation of revenue deficit, Polavaram project, MG-NREGS, and new medical colleges sanction.

The CM pointed out that a number of Rs 6,628 crore is receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana government and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle the dues at the earliest so that the state power sector could be financially strengthened.

Reddy told the PM that the previous TDP government “went on a borrowing spree beyond the limits from 2016-17 to 2018-19, but a cut is being imposed on the current borrowings.”

“The debt ceiling has been slashed by Rs 17,923 crore in the last three years,” Reddy said while requesting the Prime Minister to take a favourable decision.

On Polavaram, Reddy urged the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,549 crore as the Technical Advisory Committee approved.

The CM asked the drinking water component of the project to be considered an integral part and to follow the same approach as other national projects in the past. He also requested the PM to clear the bills in total fortnightly and not component-wise. Reddy reminded that the State government was not paid Rs 905 crore that was spent on the project.

The Chief Minister suggested that funds be provided in advance at the beginning of the financial year “so that project construction can proceed smoothly.” He appealed to provide R&R packages to the displaced families through DBT to ensure transparency.