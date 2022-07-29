Andhra CM Jagan Reddy accuses Pawan Kalyan of trying to ‘sell’ Kapu votes to TDP

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy accused Jana Sena Party supremo Pawan Kalyan of trying to “sell” Kapu community votes to Telugu Desam Party’s Chandrababu Naidu, so that the latter could rule the state again.

Reddy, on Friday, released the third-year tranche of Rs 508 crore earmarked under the YSR Kapu Nestham—a welfare scheme for the women from the community, which constitute a major vote bank in the state.

YSR Kapu Nestham offers a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per annum to women from the Kapu, Balija, Ontari, Telaga castes. It benefits 3,38,792 needy women from across the state.

According to Reddy, while a mere Rs 400 crore per annum was spent for the Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes under the previous TDP government, his own government “spent over Rs 32,296 crore in the last three years through DBT and non-DBT schemes benefiting lakhs of people.”

“Through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT), welfare scheme funds are directly deposited into the beneficiaries’ accounts with no scope of corruption or discrimination. During Chandrababu’s regime, it was DPT (Dochuko, Panchuko, Thinuko – loot, share and devour) in effect,” the CM said at a public event in Kakinada district’s Gollaprolu.

“Pawan (Kalyan) has been trying to sell the Kapu votes to Chandrababu,” Reddy said, accusing Naidu, Kalyan and a section of Telugu media of misleading people to secure power.

Actor-turned-politician Kalyan is from the Kapu community. Reddy’s accusations come at a time when both Naidu and Pawan are hinting at a rapprochement. The TDP and JSP went separate ways in the 2019 elections, when the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) stormed to power with 151 MLAs.

“Do you want DBT governance or Chandrababu’s DPT rule,” the CM asked the people at the event.

Reddy said that the YSRCP government had credited Rs 16,256 crore through DBT for the Kapu community through various welfare schemes in the last three years, and Rs 1,492 crore was spent on YSR Kapu Nestham alone.