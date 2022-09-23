Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy announces Rs 250 hike in monthly pension to minority women

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy announced that the monthly welfare pensions in the state would be hiked to Rs 2,750, with effect from January 2023.

The assurance keeps up the YSRCP chief’s election promise to increase the Rs 2,000 pension under the Telugu Desam Party rule to Rs 3,000. The Reddy government, which came to power in mid-2019, has already hiked the pension by Rs 250 twice.

“The amount would reach the promised figure of Rs 3,000 soon,” Reddy said, while speaking at a public meeting in Kuppam on Friday to disburse the YSR Cheyutha financial assistance.

YSR Cheyutha is a scheme to provide poor women among the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, other backward classes, and minorities with monetary support towards their economic empowerment.

For the third consecutive year, 26.39 lakh beneficiaries received a total amount of Rs 4,949 crore credited directly into their bank accounts and under the YSR Cheyutha, Rs 14,110 crores were distributed to women in the last three years, Reddy said.

“We did this with transparency, without any discrepancy, and just with the click of a button. You can see the difference between the previous government and ours. We offered you the choice of manner in which you want to spend the amount and have even arranged for technical help,” the chief minister said.

Reddy also censured former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in his home turf Kuppam. “While the state budget figures remain the same during the previous and our government, they could not carry out the welfare schemes which we are doing with all transparency,” Reddy said.

“Chandrababu has been Kuppam MLA for 33 years, used the backward classes vote bank but did nothing for them. We gave water to the Kuppam canal, municipality status to Kuppam, and revenue division while Chandrababu, who was chief minister for 14 years, did not take up any development activity here,” he accused.

The YSRCP chief has targeted the capture of Kuppam assembly constituency in the 2024 assembly polls.

The CM listed the Rs 6.5 crore Reddipalli Ramakuppam power substation, railway under bridge, integrated office complex, sanction of Rs 20 crore to Dravida University among the development activities his government executed in Kuppam.

“Kuppam constituency saw development after we came to power,” Reddy claimed.