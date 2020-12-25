Andhra CM launches 'housing for poor' scheme to benefit around 30 lakh families

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy launched his flagship welfare scheme of providing house less poor in the state with a Patta land and abode.

Inaugurating Pedalandariki Illu, implemented with the central government’s PM Awas Yojana support, Reddy said that the government would be spending about Rs 51,000 crore for the construction of over 28 lakh houses, in two phases.

The launch took place on Friday at a layout prepared for the purpose near Pithapuram in East Godavari district, coinciding with Christmas and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Speaking at the event, the CM said that about 30.75 lakh beneficiaries were identified across the state, to whom 28.30 lakh houses will be provided in 17,000 YSR Jagananna layouts and another 2.62 lakh flats under the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) scheme.

“We are not constructing just ‘houses’ for the poor, we are constructing new towns,” said Reddy.

The government will take up the construction of 28.30 lakh houses at a total cost of Rs 50,940 crore. In the first phase, 15.60 lakh houses will be commenced at a cost of Rs 28,000 crore, and the remaining 12.70 lakh houses will be from next year.

“Our government wanted to handover registered pattas to the beneficiaries but due to court cases, the beneficiaries are now given D-form pattas. Once the legal cases are resolved, land deeds will be handed over, in the name of women beneficiaries,” the CM said.

All the beneficiaries will be given 1.5 cents in rural areas and one cent in urban areas.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government had acquired 68,361 acres of land worth Rs 23,535 crore for the programme, and each beneficiary will receive a land patch costing about Rs four lakh.

Beneficiaries are offered options like allowing them to construct houses as per their choice, with the government supplying building material and labour charges or availing the cost of money to be released in phases. The third option is government building a model house with one bedroom, living room, kitchen, toilet and verandah, with a total plinth area of 340 sq feet and basic facilities like lights, fans, overhead tank, and water connection.

Reddy said that the selection of beneficiaries was in a transparent manner, irrespective of caste, creed, and political affiliation, and covering about 1.24 crore population.

Accusing the TDP, Reddy said the project would have commenced long back had the opposition leaders not moved the courts.

“It was originally planned for Ugadi this year, but due to the legal hurdles created by TDP leaders, it was rescheduled to Ambedkar Jayanti, YSR Jayanti, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, but finally happened today.”

CM Reddy said that about 10 percent of target distribution - 3.67 lakh houses – is still stalled due to the court cases.