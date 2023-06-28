Andhra CM launches Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme to disburse financial aid of Rs 6,393 cr

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme for the fourth year, under which financial assistance of Rs 6,393 crore will be deposited into the bank accounts of 43 lakh beneficiaries, at Kurupam in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Spanning 10 days, Amma Vodi will be distributed in all the mandals benefiting more than 83 lakh students studying in classes 1 to 12 across the state. “Your child's (Jagan) government has moved forward with the determination to see that our children rule this world. As part of this aim, I'm executing this Amma Vodi scheme from here,” said Reddy.

Under the Amma Vodi scheme, eligible mothers who send their children to schools will receive Rs 15,000 financial aid to meet the educational expenses. The state has credited a total of Rs 26,067 crore under Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, including Rs 6,393 crore disbursal set in motion today.

Calling the mothers of these lakhs of students as his sisters, the CM congratulated them for encouraging education and sending their children to school. With a plethora of schemes promoting education, Reddy said his government has eliminated the discrimination existing between public schools and private schools, including making the latter to compete with the former.