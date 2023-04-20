Andhra CM lays foundation for Mulapeta port project

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has laid the foundation stone for Rs 4362 crore Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district that is expected to provide 25,000 jobs and play a key role in handling exports, imports from states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The CM has on Wednesday also attended the ground-breaking ceremonies for construction of Rs 360 crore fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem in Etcherla mandal, Rs 176 crore Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project that would take water to Hiramandalam reservoir from Gotta Barrage and the Rs 300 crore Mahendratanaya offshore Reservoir Project works.

Addressing a public gathering later at Mulapeta, the Chief Minister emphasized on balanced regional development for the overall growth of Andhra Pradesh.

“Mulapeta Port and other developmental works would change the face of Srikakulam district transforming the local villages into cities like Mumbai and Chennai over a period of time,” Reddy said.

While expressing regret that the North Andhra region remained backward for several decades despite the area being rich with waters of Vamsadhara, Nagavali rivers, the CM said that the Mulapeta Port, expected to be completed in two years, would encourage growth of ancillary industries in the surrounding areas and would provide employment to local youth.

The Mulapeta Port, being built in an area of 1250 acre with an annual handling capacity of 23.5 million tonnes, will have four loading and unloading berths to handle exports and imports of coal, multipurpose containers and general cargo. The port handling capacity would reach 100 million tonnes later, the CM hoped.

The Rs 15 crore Manchineellapeta fish land centre would be upgraded as a fishing harbour soon, the CM said, adding that the fishing harbours in the district would encourage deep sea fishing and prevent migration of fishermen to other parts of the country.

“We would complete Mahendra Tanaya and Vamsadhara second phase stage-2 works initiated by my father and former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The Uddanam Kidney Centre works are in the final stage and it will be inaugurated in June. The Rs 700 crore safe drinking water project to bring purified water to Uddanam area from Hiramandalam Reservoir would be ready in next few months and can permanently end the recurrence of kidney ailments in the area.”

The Vamsadhara Lift Irrigation Project would help stabilise ayacut with supply of 19 TMC water thus helping farmers go for a second crop like in the Godavari, Krishna districts.

The linking of Vamsadhara –Nagavaali Rivers would be completed in August while the foundation stone for the Rs 265 crore water works extension project in Pathapatnam constituency will be laid in June. The CM further said that he would lay foundation stones for the Bhogapuram airport and Adani Data Centre on May 3 and for the Tribal University at Saluru in June.

“All these developmental projects would transform the face of Srikakulam district and North Andhra.”