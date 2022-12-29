Andhra CM meets Shah, discusses several state issues

The CM had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Dec 29 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 14:17 ist
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed several state issues, including the Polavaram project.

During the 30-minute meeting, the chief minister reiterated the pending demands related to the AP Bifurcation Act, and early release of some funds on an adhoc basis for completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, according to official sources.

Also Read | Don't punish us for TDP regime's wrongs: Jagan to PM Modi

Reddy left for Vijayawada after meeting Shah.

The chief minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.

Amit Shah
Andhra Pradesh
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Polavaram project
Narendra Modi
India News

