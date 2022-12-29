Andhra CM meets Shah, discusses several state issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed several state issues, including the Polavaram project.
During the 30-minute meeting, the chief minister reiterated the pending demands related to the AP Bifurcation Act, and early release of some funds on an adhoc basis for completion of the Polavaram irrigation project, according to official sources.
Reddy left for Vijayawada after meeting Shah.
The chief minister had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday.
