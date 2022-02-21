Andhra minister Goutham Reddy dies of cardiac arrest

Andhra minister Goutham Reddy, 50, dies of cardiac arrest

Hailing from Nellore district, Reddy was elected to the assembly from Atmakur constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2014 and 2019

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 21 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2022, 11:45 ist
Mekapati Goutham Reddy. Credit: ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh IT, industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died in Hyderabad on Monday morning from a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly dead by the time he was brought to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills. He was 50 years old.

Reddy was infected by Covid-19 last month but had recovered. He was in Dubai for the Expo for the past few days and returned to Hyderabad on Sunday, after managing to attract an investment interest of Rs 10,350 crore.

Reddy is a two time MLA from the Atmakuru constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He was the son of industrialist and former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajmoahan Reddy, who has been steadfast in his support to Jagan Mohan Reddy since the inception of the party over a decade ago.

Also Read — BJP moves to please Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan amid sour relations with KCR

Goutham was made a minister with the important IT, industries portfolio after Jagan became the CM in 2019.

Chief Minister Jagan expressed his deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of Gowtham Reddy. “Gowtham was a young, promising leader known to me since very long. Words fail to describe this loss of my young cabinet colleague,” Chief Minister said while conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members

Goutham is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

YSRCP
India News
Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

'Hero No 1' turns 25: A treat for the family audience

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

India climb to top of T20 rankings after WI whitewash

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

Remembering Vivekananda's sojourn in New England

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

DH Toon | Couldn't identify jobless by their clothes!

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

A strange scandal and a mystery yogi

 