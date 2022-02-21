Andhra minister Goutham Reddy, 50, dies of cardiac arrest

Andhra Pradesh IT, industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died in Hyderabad on Monday morning from a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly dead by the time he was brought to Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills. He was 50 years old.

Reddy was infected by Covid-19 last month but had recovered. He was in Dubai for the Expo for the past few days and returned to Hyderabad on Sunday, after managing to attract an investment interest of Rs 10,350 crore.

Reddy is a two time MLA from the Atmakuru constituency in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. He was the son of industrialist and former YSRCP MP Mekapati Rajmoahan Reddy, who has been steadfast in his support to Jagan Mohan Reddy since the inception of the party over a decade ago.

Also Read — BJP moves to please Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan amid sour relations with KCR

Goutham was made a minister with the important IT, industries portfolio after Jagan became the CM in 2019.

Chief Minister Jagan expressed his deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of Gowtham Reddy. “Gowtham was a young, promising leader known to me since very long. Words fail to describe this loss of my young cabinet colleague,” Chief Minister said while conveying his condolences to the bereaved family members

Goutham is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: