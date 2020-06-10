Andhra Pradesh 10th exams from July 10 as planned, says education minister

While Telangana and Tamil Nadu have cancelled the 10th class exams because of the COVID-19 situation, Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the exams in the state would be held as per the revised schedule from July 10.

The exams that were to be held from March 23 were deferred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, exams are planned from July 10 to 15, with six instead of the regular 11 papers. Suresh said that all precautions would be taken to ensure safety of the students, including compulsory face masks and safe distancing between the candidates.

Telangana, which was keen to conduct the exams scheduled from June 8, had to cancel them following the state high court order disallowing exams in Hyderabad area, which is reporting an alarming number of cases daily. Chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao decided to promote all the 5.35 lakh SSC students in Telangana with grades based on internal assessment marks.

Students and teachers are demanding the same system in AP too for this year, to save the children from possibility of contacting the virus at the examination centres.

Andhra Pradesh is also reporting a high number of fresh cases. The state has till now recorded a total of 5,247 cases, with 218 of them reported on Wednesday. A total of 78 deaths are registered as because of COVID-19 and comorbidities.