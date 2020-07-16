140 TTD staff test positive for coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh: 140 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams staff test positive for coronavirus

PTI, Tirupati,
  • Jul 16 2020, 21:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 21:44 ist
As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for Covid-19 since June 11.

The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said. Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.

Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said.

