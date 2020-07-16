Andhra Pradesh: 140 Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams staff test positive for coronavirus

As many as 140 staff members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs Lord Venkateswara's shrine at Tirumala, near here, have tested positive for Covid-19 since June 11.

The temple was re-opened on that date due to the coronavirus lockdown, a top functionary of TTD said. Speaking to reporters, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said 14 'archakas' (assistant priests), 16 workers in laddu-making kitchens and 56 security personnel were among the infected.

Of the 140 affected, 70 were discharged and the rest being provided treatment, he said.