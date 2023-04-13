Andhra Pradesh a major educational hub in country: Governor

Andhra Pradesh a major educational hub in country: Guv

The Governor made these remarks while inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Loyola College in the city on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Vijaywada,
  • Apr 13 2023, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2023, 15:10 ist
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. Credit: PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh is a major educational hub in the country, leading the higher education sector with three central universities, 20 autonomous institutions, 25 state universities, four deemed varsities and five private universities, Governor S Abdul Nazeer said.

The Governor made these remarks while inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of Andhra Loyola College in the city on Wednesday, where he inaugurated new academic blocks and participated as the chief guest.

"The state government has also established several new higher educational institutions such as Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam, JNTU – Gurajada at Vizianagaram, Andhra Kesari University at Ongole, Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University at YSR Kadapa...," Nazeer said in a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Wednesday night.

He also mentioned Cluster University at Kurnool apart from 17 medical colleges being set up in addition to the existing 11 medical colleges that are aimed at ensuring accessibility of medical education to all sections of the society.

According to the Governor, the Central government took steps to establish several educational institutions as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, such as IIT-Tirupati, NIT-Tadepelligudem, IIM-Visakhapatnam, IISER-Tirupati, Central University-Anantapur and others.

He noted that the southern state has created a firm footing in the higher education sector and urged students to make the best use of these institutions.

Nazeer recalled that Andhra Loyola College has made a mark for itself in the annals of history by producing several illustrious alumni like former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Hari Babu.

