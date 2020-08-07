Andhra Pradesh adds one lakh Covid-19 cases in 11 days; becomes third state to record more than two lakh infections

Andhra Pradesh has added one lakh more Covid-19 cases in just 11 days, with the state contributing majorly to the national tally lately.

While 10,171 new cases were added on Friday, on Thursday it was 10,328 cases.

Andhra Pradesh has thus become the third state to have more than two lakh infections, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka is topping the list of states with less than two lakh cases.

As of Friday morning, AP has a total 2,06,960 cases registered out of which 84,654 cases i.e., 41 per cent are active.

While the total recoveries are higher in comparison offering some succour, 1842 patients died due to Covid-19 and comorbidities till now. 89 of these deaths were on Friday – the highest single-day fatalities yet.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has confirmed the first case on 12 March from Nellore – of an Italy returned young man. The cases surpassed the 1000 point on 25 April and breached the 5000-mark on 9 June.

Covid-19 in AP had crossed the one lakh figure on 27 July.

Officials state their positivity (8.76) and mortality (0.89) rates are lower than the national average (8.9 and 2.05 per cent respectively) while attributing the worrying numbers to their vast testing numbers – 23.6 lakh samples tested till Friday morning.

Health officials add that about 90 per cent of their tests are being conducted in the containment clusters, explaining the relatively high positivity.

The state is testing at-least 60 thousand samples every day, employing the RT-PCR, Truenat (used for TB tests), NACO method tests to detect AIDS and the rapid antigen procedures.

East Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapuram, and Guntur are the worst affected of the 13 districts in AP. These four areas account for about half of the total cases.

Meanwhile, Telangana has added 2,207 new cases on Thursday – its highest single-day addition till now, taking its total to 75,257. Total dead are 601.

However, the Chandrasekhar Rao government is still lagging in testing. While AP tested 44,237 samples per million population, this rate is only 15,271 in Telangana.