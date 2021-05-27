Andhra Pradesh: After intermediate exams, Jagan government now defers Class 10 exams

After the intermediate exams, the Andhra Pradesh government has now decided to postpone the Class 10 final exams.

The SSC board exams were scheduled to be held from 7 to 14 June. Officials said that a further decision on the school-end exams would be made after a review in July.

The decision was communicated to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, which is reviewing petitions seeking cancellation of the exams because of the alarming Covid-19 situation in the state.

The AP health department reported 16,167 new cases on Thursday morning, out of 84,224 samples tested. The death toll in the last 24 hours stands at 104. The state currently has over 1.86 lakh active cases.

Though the CBSE and other states, like Telangana, have canceled the 10th standard exams this academic year because of the second Covid-19 wave, the YSRCP government insisted on conducting the exams.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had stated his decision as “for the benefit of students, for them to get seats in good colleges.”

Reddy's administration had also planned to conduct the intermediate (+2) exams from May 5 but on May 2 decided to postpone them, as Covid-19 cases in the state rose sharply.

The government had then stated that the intermediate exams were deferred after considering the High Court's recommendations and the Covid-19 case spike. The court had earlier asked the state to reconsider its decision to go ahead with the 10th and intermediate examinations amid the Covid-19 second wave.