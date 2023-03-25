Andhra Pradesh Assembly passes Appropriation Bill

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has passed the Andhra Pradesh Appropriation Bill, 2023 empowering the state government to spend Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the fiscal 2023-24 starting from April 1, said an official.
The House passed the bill by a voice vote, tabled by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.
The House also passed three bills: The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Andhra Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2023, and the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2023, said the official in a statement shared later on Friday.
Meanwhile, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram adjourned the Assembly sine die on Friday. The session was held for eight days, passing 27 bills in total, two short discussions were held and three resolutions were passed.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!
Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant
As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early
AI Philosopher – A future breed?
India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation
DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?