Andhra Pradesh BJP chief hints at 'tremors' in state

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief hints at 'tremors' in state, says CM Jaganmohan Reddy 'will tremble'

There will be some astonishing developments in the state in the coming days, the Somu Veerraju said

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Aug 21 2022, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 18:01 ist
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

A day ahead of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy’s scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju here on Sunday said their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state.

“There will be some astonishing developments in Andhra Pradesh in the coming days. Nobody can comprehend them. They will cause tremors and leave Jagan Mohan Reddy trembling,” the state BJP chief remarked.

Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime. “It is not a cinema scene. It’s a scene where Narendra Modi left China shaken. A similar scene will happen in AP as well,” Veerraju warned.

The state BJP president dubbed the ruling YSR Congress a “communal” party, referring to the attacks on Hindu temples. Veerraju’s comments assumed significance as Jagan is set to meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday at 10.15 am. 

