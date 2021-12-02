Andhra Pradesh braces for cyclonic storm on December 4

The Andhra Pradesh government is bracing for another round of nature's fury, this time likely to hit its northern coast, with IMD predicting a cyclonic storm on the morning of December 4. A well-marked low-pressure area lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday and Saturday.

Fishermen were advised not to venture along and off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Saturday and Sunday and those who are in the sea were advised to return to the coast at the earliest.

South Andhra Pradesh, mainly Nellore and Rayalaseema regions, was battered by heavy rains and flooding last month.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meeting with collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts in north coastal AP regarding the precautionary measures to be taken as the cyclonic storm closes in.

While directing the officials to set up relief camps at the required locations, the Reddy government also appointed three senior officials as nodal officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam to monitor relief measures. The chief minister directed the special officers to move to their assigned districts immediately.

Jagan visits flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Reddy interacted with farmers and other flood-affected people in Kadapa district on Thursday. Reddy said that 293 houses were damaged in Pulapatturu village alone and that “the state government would build houses in five cents each for the victims.”

"We would also provide compensation to every farmer who lost their crop and Rs 12,000 would be given to them in addition to clear the sand accumulated in their farm," Reddy said.

Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapuram districts were severely affected by the heavy rains and floods, on an unprecedented scale in some parts, in the third week of November. Reddy said that the Pincha and Annamayya projects would be redesigned to handle more flood inflows, while the retaining walls would be reconstructed.

