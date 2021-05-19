Andhra Pradesh Budget Session on May 20, Governor to address House virtually

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held here on Thursday with the customary address of the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who will address it virtually for the second consecutive year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per established practice, the two Houses of the Legislature do not transact any business after the customary address by the Governor to the joint sitting and completing the formalities in a day will be breaking last year's record wherein the Budget session was held only for two days on June 16 and 17.

"This session will be a new record," a senior Legislative official noted.

On March 28, the government promulgated an Ordinance for a Vote-on-Account budget for the first three months of the 2021-22 financial year.

Apart from the budget, the government also has to replace certain other Ordinances promulgated in the last six months.

The Ordinances include one for the establishment of the AP Medical Education and Research Corporation, AP Survey and Boundaries (Amendment), Municipal Laws (Amendment) and Municipal Laws (Second Amendment).

There will be no opposition party in the Assembly as the Telugu Desam decided to boycott the session, protesting the "undemocratic rule" of the YSR Congress.

The TDP had stalled the adoption of the crucial Appropriation (Budget) Bill in the Legislative Council last year.