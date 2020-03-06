Andhra Pradesh budgets Rs 408 crore to tackle noval coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh, which has not recorded any positive Coronavirus case till now, is budgeting a whopping Rs 408 crore to deal with any exigency the deadly virus might create in the state.

Earlier this week, the Telangana government of Chandrasekhar Rao – which was alarmed by one positive case of a 24-year-old techie who returned from Dubai via Bangalore, where he works - has allocated Rs 100 crore for the purpose.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a review meet on the Coronavirus situation and asked the health department to equip two super specialty blocks in Vijayawada and Anantapuram. Rs 68 crore is approved for the state-of-the-art facilities - one in Coastal Andhra and other in Rayalaseema.

“While the CM decided to set aside Rs 100 crore as an emergency fund, another Rs 240 crore of health funds would be channeled for medicines, required equipment and facilities at various hospitals. Additionally, Rs 34 crore each is allocated for Vijayawada and Anantapuram,” Dr P V Ramesh, additional chief secretary in the CMO tells DH.

While a press release earlier stated the chief minister as directing officials to set aside Rs 200 crore under Covid-19 head, Dr Ramesh, coordinating the state’s anti-Coronavirus efforts from the CMO, pegs the whole amount at Rs 408 crore.

“Rs 408 crore is a very big amount in a state where no case has been confirmed. But we want to be prepared for the worst, while hoping the good scenario continues,” Dr Ramesh, a physician by training, says.

“We are taking this crisis as an opportunity to further strengthen the state’s healthcare system on a war footing,” the senior official added.

Till now, in Andhra Pradesh, 374 people who returned from the Covid-19 affected countries are identified and placed under surveillance. 152 people are under home isolation, while four in the hospital are stable.

Out of 25 samples sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, 20 tested negative and results of five are awaited, a health bulletin on Friday night said.

AP drug inspectors conducted raids on 382 medical shops on Friday and booked cases against those selling the protection masks at a higher price.

Health officials said that 351 beds and 47 ventilators have been readied and 12,444 personal protective equipment and 1.10 lakh masks are acquired.