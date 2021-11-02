Andhra Pradesh bypoll: YSRCP retains Badvel assembly seat

The ruling YSRCP has retained the Badvel assembly constituency with a majority of over 90,000 votes.

Badvel, an SC reserved constituency in Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's home-turf Kadapa, fell vacant after the sitting YSRCP MLA Dr Venkata Subbaiah died in March due to an illness.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the YSRCP majority here was 44,000 votes.

The improved margin was hoped-for with the main opposition TDP keeping away from the contest as the deceased MLA's widow Dr D Sudha was made the ruling party candidate.

In the results announced on Tuesday, YSRCP received 1,12,072 votes, BJP got 21,661 and INC 6,217. 3,649 voters opted for NOTA.

CM Reddy thanked Badvel voters for reimposing faith in YSRCP.

YSRCP leaders stated the party's win as yet another public approval of the public for Jagan's welfare-oriented governance. They have accused the TDP of extending clandestine support to the BJP.

In the bypolls held on Saturday, 68.12 per cent polling was recorded. The BJP had complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) stating that YSRCP leaders were recycling and rigging votes with the support of local police.

“Persons from other villages were using fake voter ID cards to cast bogus votes,” AP BJP chief Somu Veerraju had alleged.

