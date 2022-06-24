Andhra Pradesh cabinet approves renaming Konaseema district

The Jaganmohan Reddy cabinet on Friday gave its nod for the name change of Konaseema district to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema.

The approval came exactly a month after the picturesque Godavari delta area, especially the district headquarters Amalapuram, witnessed large-scale violent protests.

Konaseema is one of the 13 new administrative units carved by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh, that came into being on April 4.

But considering the appeals from Dalit organizations and some local legislators, the state government had in May issued a notification proposing to rename the district after Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Konaseema Saadhana Samiti and some caste groups opposed the name change.

Rallies were taken out demanding the continuation of the district name as Konaseema and arson erupted in Amalapuram town on 24 May. Protesters set the houses of YSRCP minister Pinipe Viswarupu and a ruling party legislator Ponnada Satish on fire. RTC buses and a private school bus were torched, police vehicles were damaged and several policemen including an SP level officer suffered injuries in the stone-pelting by the mobs.

Amalapuram town was later secured by a heavy contingent of police and the internet services were shut down in the district for about 10 days to curb the spread of rumours, and instigating messages. The AP police had registered seven FIRs pertaining to the violence, arrested 217 offenders and were in search of a few more accused.

Despite the objections and simmering tensions, the YSRCP government has now favoured going ahead with the name change in honour of Dr Ambedkar.