Andhra Pradesh CM helps brings back over 200 students from Ukraine

About 200 students from Andhra Pradesh have returned from Ukraine in the last six days. A few of them are on the Operation Ganga flights scheduled to land on Friday.

As per the count of state officials, over 400 students belonging to Andhra are understood to be still anxiously awaiting their return journey from the border nations with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, aiding the efforts of the central government, the MEA and the Indian embassies abroad, the Jaganmohan Reddy government has deputed its representatives in the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

Four top officials of the AP Non-Resident Telugu affairs division were ordered to position themselves in the capitals of Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

“As per the ground reports, a large number of students of Andhra origin have managed to cross the international border from Ukraine into the neighbouring states. So, we decided to depute “state representatives” to Slovakia, Romania, Poland and Hungary,” Dr Sameer Sharma, AP chief secretary said.

Their job is to coordinate with the Telugu community to offer “hands-on support and assuage concerns around evacuation and also help in the safe return of the state's students back home.”

Medapati Venkat, advisor, (NRT affairs) and president AP NRT was nominated to go to Hungary, while two special representatives and a deputy adviser are deputed to the rest three countries to support the evacuation of AP students from there.

