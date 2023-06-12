Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes free education kits to school students

As schools reopened for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed free kits to more than 43 lakh students under the 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' scheme in Palnadu district.

Each kit, which will be distributed to students belonging to all government and aided schools, will contain bilingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, school bag, English-Telugu dictionary (sixth to 10th standards) and a pictorial dictionary (first to fifth standards).

The kits worth Rs 1,043 crore were distributed by the Chief Minister at Krosuru village.

"Schools doors open from today and before the bells ring, I am happy to tell you that our government is giving away the kits to all the children who should receive it," Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

For the fourth straight year, as soon as schools opened, we are implementing 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' so that no boy, girl or their parents will go through any trouble for procuring things like books and uniforms, he said.

To enable students easily comprehend the lessons, bilingual textbooks will juxtapose English content and its translated Telugu version on opposite pages for easy navigation, comparison, observation and mental absorption.

According to the CM, the southern state has spent Rs 648 crore in 2020-21, Rs 789 crore in (2021 – 22), Rs 887 crore (2022-23) and Rs 1,043 crore (2023-24) amounting to Rs 3,367 crore on 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' scheme.