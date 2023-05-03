Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lays foundation for Greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Rs 4,592 crore Bhogapuram Greenfield International Airport at Bhogapuram, near Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday while reiterating his recent statement of shifting his office and family to the port city in September.

Spread over an area of 2,203 acres, the airport, about 40 km northeast of the city, to be built by the GMR group in PPP mode, will have two runways with a capacity to handle the large A320 and A380 aircraft. It is expected to commence operations by 2026. A cargo complex, an aviation academy, and an atrocity will also come up nearby.

The present airport facility in Visakhapatnam, a civil enclave operating from the Naval airfield, was felt to be insufficient to meet future demands.

Though Reddy's predecessor Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for the Bhogapuram airport in 2019, work could not commence over issues pertaining to land acquisition, etc.

Addressing a public meeting at Bhogapuram later on Wednesday, Reddy said that the airport project, “which could not move an inch under the TDP rule, would now become a reality as our government has overcome all legal hurdles and completed the land acquisition, besides procuring all clearances from the Centre and finishing the tender process.”

Reddy exuded confidence that the airport inauguration would also happen with him at the helm in the state. AP will go to the polls next year.

“Former CM Naidu used to lay foundation stones for various projects and offer new promises just before elections to garner votes. While Naidu throws the TDP's election manifesto into the dustbin soon after the elections, the YSRCP treats its election manifesto as a holy book. We have implemented 98.5% of our election promises,” Reddy said.

The CM said the airport project was originally scheduled to be completed in 36 months, but he asked GMR chairman G Mallikarjuna Rao to explore the possibility of completing it in two years. GM Rao assured to complete the construction in two and a half years at least, the CM said.

While attacking the Opposition TDP, Reddy reiterated his commitment to “decentralised, balanced development of every region, village, and house in the state.”

The CM said that Bhogapuram International Airport would become the central point for Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam, changing the face of the north Andhra region, known for the migration of people in search of livelihood.

“The region would soon become a hub of jobs and witness a reverse migration, attracting people from other areas.”