Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan pays courtesy call on Governor-designate Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a courtesy call on Governor-designate Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday, accompanied by his wife Y S Bharati.

Reddy and Nazeer exchanged pleasantries and bouquets at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister personally welcomed the former Supreme Court Judge and his family members on arrival from New Delhi at the Gannavaram airport.

The State government held a ceremonial reception in honour of Nazeer at the airport, where Reddy introduced the dignitaries to the Governor-designate.

Reddy was accompanied by Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and a host of senior officials.