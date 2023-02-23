Jagan pays courtesy call on Guv-designate Abdul Nazeer

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan pays courtesy call on Governor-designate Abdul Nazeer

Reddy and Nazeer exchanged pleasantries and bouquets at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Feb 23 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 18:34 ist
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Credit: IANS Photo

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid a courtesy call on Governor-designate Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday, accompanied by his wife Y S Bharati.

Reddy and Nazeer exchanged pleasantries and bouquets at the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister personally welcomed the former Supreme Court Judge and his family members on arrival from New Delhi at the Gannavaram airport.

The State government held a ceremonial reception in honour of Nazeer at the airport, where Reddy introduced the dignitaries to the Governor-designate.

Reddy was accompanied by Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh and a host of senior officials.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Andhra Pradesh
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

What's Brewing

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part I

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China

 